8,300 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Purchased by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 334.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,670,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,891,000 after buying an additional 2,826,495 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 314.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,349,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,112,000 after buying an additional 2,541,867 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 212.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,770,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,478,000 after buying an additional 1,203,735 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at about $34,568,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,869,000 after buying an additional 608,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 25,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,101. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 387.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

In related news, CAO Wayne Yu bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $56,017.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $180,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,508 shares of company stock valued at $983,780. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

