$788.25 Million in Sales Expected for Meredith Co. (MDP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) will announce $788.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Meredith’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $789.50 million and the lowest is $787.00 million. Meredith posted sales of $445.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meredith will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meredith.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.93). Meredith had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $788.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDP. Zacks Investment Research cut Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Meredith in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded Meredith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet cut Meredith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

In related news, Director Donald C. Berg purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Meredith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meredith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Meredith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Meredith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Meredith traded down $3.55, hitting $49.70, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. Meredith has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $72.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Media and National Media. The Local Media segment operates television stations, such as 7 CBS affiliates, 5 FOX affiliates, 2 MyNetworkTV affiliates, 1 NBC affiliate, 1 ABC affiliate, and 2 independent stations.

