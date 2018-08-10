6,812 Shares in Workday Inc (WDAY) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,812 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,090,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,772,000 after buying an additional 39,749 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 19.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,682,000 after purchasing an additional 220,640 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Workday by 22.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,296,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,807,000 after purchasing an additional 236,811 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 11.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 644,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,891,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Workday by 14.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 343,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,725,000 after purchasing an additional 42,340 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $479,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total value of $293,006.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 922,773 shares of company stock valued at $118,117,147. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Workday from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

Workday opened at $136.53 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Workday Inc has a one year low of $95.35 and a one year high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

