622,774 Shares in Oceaneering International (OII) Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 622,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,856,000. Oceaneering International comprises approximately 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.63% of Oceaneering International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 11.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 32,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Oceaneering International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Oceaneering International to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Gabelli upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of OII stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director T Jay Collins sold 16,750 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $443,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.