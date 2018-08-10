60,875 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,163,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,098,000 after purchasing an additional 248,268 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,449,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,553,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after acquiring an additional 66,810 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,743,000 after acquiring an additional 133,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 707,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $435,135.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide opened at $94.75 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $65.55 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

