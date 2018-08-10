510 Shares in Boeing Co (BA) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. TNB Financial lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.6% during the second quarter. TNB Financial now owns 9,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 17.8% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Vetr lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.72 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $373.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.49.

Shares of Boeing opened at $343.72 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market capitalization of $201.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $230.94 and a fifty-two week high of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 56.81%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

