50,000 Shares in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Acquired by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESRX. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Express Scripts by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 89,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Express Scripts in the second quarter valued at $1,084,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Express Scripts in the second quarter valued at $20,509,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Express Scripts in the first quarter valued at $1,129,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Express Scripts in the first quarter valued at $1,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Express Scripts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Express Scripts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.68.

In other Express Scripts news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $822,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,062.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESRX traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $84.59. 42,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. Express Scripts Holding Co has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.43 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

