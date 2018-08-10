$5.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post sales of $5.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.67 billion. Amgen also posted sales of $5.77 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $23.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 billion to $23.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $22.01 billion to $24.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.76.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total value of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $844,972 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,110,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,407,552,000 after purchasing an additional 199,838 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,579,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $796,365,000 after purchasing an additional 661,745 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,157,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $767,460,000 after purchasing an additional 128,865 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,207,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,299,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,830,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $193.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen has a 52 week low of $163.31 and a 52 week high of $201.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.