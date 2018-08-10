4,955 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,114.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,620.9% during the first quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2,451.3% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lamb Weston opened at $71.63 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.46. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $73.19.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $918.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.67 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 85.84% and a net margin of 12.16%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

