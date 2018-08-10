$481.14 Million in Sales Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report $481.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $489.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $475.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $411.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $500.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.85 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 26.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $194.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $177.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $184.00.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $1,182,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total value of $273,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,529,683.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,752 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 175,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 143,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

