3M Co (MMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) will report $8.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.34 billion and the highest is $8.53 billion. 3M reported sales of $8.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $33.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.13 billion to $33.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $34.04 billion to $35.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup set a $263.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $227.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Life Insurance Co of North America bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of 3M by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,211.9% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 110,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after purchasing an additional 102,131 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 74,840.9% in the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M opened at $204.78 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. 3M has a 52-week low of $190.57 and a 52-week high of $259.77.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

