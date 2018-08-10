$288.91 Million in Sales Expected for Actuant Co. (ATU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) to report sales of $288.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Actuant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.96 million and the highest is $292.30 million. Actuant reported sales of $275.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Actuant will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Actuant.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.83 million. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Actuant from $27.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Actuant in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Actuant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Actuant from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

In other Actuant news, Director Alfredo Altavilla acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Actuant by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Actuant by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 101,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Actuant by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Actuant by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Actuant by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

NYSE ATU opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.08. Actuant has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Actuant’s payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Larzep, Milwaukee Cylinder, Precision-Hayes, and Simplex brand names.

