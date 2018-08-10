2,730 Shares in Harris Co. (HRS) Purchased by South State Corp

South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harris during the 1st quarter worth about $14,915,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harris during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,460,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Harris by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Harris during the 1st quarter worth about $3,728,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Harris from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Harris from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Harris in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.22.

Shares of Harris opened at $164.57 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Harris Co. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $170.54.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Harris had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Harris Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harris Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

