26,000 Shares in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 301,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 71.0% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 196,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 81,603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th.

Shares of Lakeland Industries remained flat at $$13.70 during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.65 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 6.91%. research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

