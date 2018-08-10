25,589 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,589 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Philip W. Tomlinson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark G. Holladay purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,310 shares of company stock worth $614,173 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SNV opened at $49.61 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNV. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

