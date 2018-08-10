237,791 Shares in i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV) Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 237,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of i3 Verticals traded up $1.24, hitting $16.04, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 4,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,000. i3 Verticals Inc has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Maple acquired 5,769 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

