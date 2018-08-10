$237.12 Million in Sales Expected for GrubHub Inc (GRUB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) will report $237.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for GrubHub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.40 million. GrubHub posted sales of $163.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $975.08 million to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GrubHub.

Get GrubHub alerts:

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GrubHub had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. GrubHub’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRUB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $115.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.14.

Shares of GrubHub opened at $130.44 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. GrubHub has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $141.06.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 3,125 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $314,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,532.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,250 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $235,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,023 shares of company stock worth $8,695,411. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter worth $990,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 233.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrubHub by 264.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 25,681 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter worth $4,508,000.

About GrubHub

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrubHub (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.