21,453 Shares in Centurylink Inc (CTL) Purchased by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,453 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Centurylink by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 76,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTL. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Centurylink from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Centurylink opened at $20.97 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

