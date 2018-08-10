$198.31 Million in Sales Expected for Duke Realty Corp (DRE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) will post sales of $198.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $203.14 million and the lowest is $194.79 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $169.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $783.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $766.00 million to $800.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $840.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $793.06 million to $892.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 72.53%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Duke Realty news, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $75,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Banced Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty opened at $29.00 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 149 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index. More information about Duke Realty Corporation is available at www.dukerealty.com.

