17,293 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,591.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 102,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 100,950 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 1,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $194.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.67.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.68, for a total transaction of $32,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,770.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.64, for a total value of $233,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,194,250.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,620 shares of company stock worth $3,168,752 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals opened at $177.73 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $500.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.85 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.20%. analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

