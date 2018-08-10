153,691 Shares in South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 153,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $605,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,961,000 after purchasing an additional 131,420 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJI. Williams Capital raised their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Monday, July 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

NYSE:SJI opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56. South Jersey Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $227.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.06%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

