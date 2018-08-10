153,576 Shares in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) Acquired by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 153,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FGP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 100.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 908,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 456,130 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 559.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 247,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 210,212 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FGP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferrellgas Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrellgas Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ferrellgas Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Ferrellgas Partners opened at $3.46 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $312.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.53. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $515.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.