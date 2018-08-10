13,322 Shares in Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,135,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,552,000. BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $2,863,292.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $4,041,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,977,792. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom opened at $216.58 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 12th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.77.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

