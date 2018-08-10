130,233 Shares in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW) Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 130,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.77% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $819,000.

Shares of CGW stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $36.40.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

