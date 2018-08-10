$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) to post sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TravelCenters of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. TravelCenters of America posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will report full-year sales of $7.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TravelCenters of America.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TA. TheStreet cut TravelCenters of America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on TravelCenters of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TravelCenters of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Shares of TravelCenters of America traded down $0.03, reaching $4.00, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.85. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 715,440 shares in the last quarter. Southpaw Asset Management LP acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $996,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TravelCenters of America by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 270,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. Institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and convenience stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants (QSR), and various customer amenities.

