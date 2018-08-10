$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) to post sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AK Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.84 billion. AK Steel reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AK Steel will report full year sales of $6.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AK Steel.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. AK Steel had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 33.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AK Steel from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AK Steel from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AK Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

Shares of AK Steel opened at $4.37 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. AK Steel has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.80.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AK Steel by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,024,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,407,000 after buying an additional 2,453,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AK Steel by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,243,000 after buying an additional 680,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AK Steel by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,789,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,698,000 after buying an additional 691,938 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AK Steel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,838,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,390,000 after buying an additional 50,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of AK Steel by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,481,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

