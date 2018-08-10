$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritor Inc (MTOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. Meritor reported sales of $922.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 88.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price target on shares of Meritor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meritor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.68.

Shares of Meritor traded down $0.31, reaching $21.53, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 881,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,937. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.43. Meritor has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 34,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $757,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Meritor during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meritor during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Meritor during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Meritor by 4,972.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Meritor by 299.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.