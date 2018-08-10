-$0.88 EPS Expected for Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($3.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($3.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Odonate Therapeutics.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03.

ODT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.13 million and a P/E ratio of -8.34. Odonate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 50,138 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 375.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 64,310 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 12,412,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,893,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Odonate Therapeutics, Inc also conducting a Phase III study in MBC, which is known as CONTESSA.

