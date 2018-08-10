$0.84 EPS Expected for CDK Global Inc (CDK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. CDK Global reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barrington Research upgraded CDK Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CDK Global from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in CDK Global by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 726,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,035,000 after acquiring an additional 264,969 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CDK Global by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CDK Global by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in CDK Global by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CDK Global by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 180,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 77,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK Global opened at $64.11 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $60.28 and a twelve month high of $76.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

