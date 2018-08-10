$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

In related news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $97,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at $178,153.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,672 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $259,000.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment opened at $50.74 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

