-$0.55 EPS Expected for Pier 1 Imports Inc (PIR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pier 1 Imports’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Pier 1 Imports posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pier 1 Imports will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pier 1 Imports.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Pier 1 Imports had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pier 1 Imports from $3.50 to $2.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Pier 1 Imports from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Pier 1 Imports from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.

Shares of Pier 1 Imports stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. 18,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Pier 1 Imports has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $182.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pier 1 Imports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pier 1 Imports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pier 1 Imports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Pier 1 Imports by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

