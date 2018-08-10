$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.55. Peoples Utah Bancorp reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $69,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $61,795.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,900 shares of company stock worth $857,514 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Utah Bancorp traded down $0.05, reaching $35.60, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,866. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $665.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.76%.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

