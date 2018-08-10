$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corning Incorporated (GLW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Corning reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.68.

Shares of GLW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.95. 88,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,206,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Corning has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 237,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $7,805,638.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 224,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $6,456,419.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,782.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,264 shares of company stock worth $19,079,432 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 1,455.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Corning by 16,371.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth about $132,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

