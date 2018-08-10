-$0.46 EPS Expected for Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.50). Irhythm Technologies posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Irhythm Technologies.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Irhythm Technologies opened at $83.61 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 5.58. Irhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $90.40.

In related news, insider Derrick Sung sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. King sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $4,974,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,408,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,414 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,879. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.