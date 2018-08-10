$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for PJT Partners Inc (PJT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) to post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 360%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter. PJT Partners had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 24.71%.

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Sandler O’Neill set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

PJT Partners traded up $0.15, reaching $59.62, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 4,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,266. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.43. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $60.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,360,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in PJT Partners by 35.9% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 89,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 23,601 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in PJT Partners by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

