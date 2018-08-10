$0.45 EPS Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. Willdan Group reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Willdan Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WLDN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In related news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $127,990.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $107,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Willdan Group by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.02. 50,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $294.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.