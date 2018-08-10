$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stantec Inc. (STN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings. Stantec posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Stantec had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.73 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STN. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Stantec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Stantec by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Stantec by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 61,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Stantec traded down $0.35, reaching $25.70, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 14,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Stantec has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services ? Canada, Consulting Services ? United States, Consulting Services ? Global, and Construction Services.

