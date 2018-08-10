$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.44. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.15 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 30.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,702 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,262,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,750,000 after purchasing an additional 469,444 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,830,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,242 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $65,610,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,314,000 after purchasing an additional 99,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

