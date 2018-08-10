$0.36 EPS Expected for Matador Resources Co (MTDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Matador Resources posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Matador Resources had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $211.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Matador Resources by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matador Resources traded up $0.61, hitting $32.62, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 58,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,220. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

