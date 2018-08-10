$0.29 EPS Expected for Welbilt, Inc (WBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.30. Welbilt reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Welbilt.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Welbilt had a return on equity of 161.21% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Welbilt’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Welbilt in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Welbilt from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Welbilt in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

In other Welbilt news, SVP Joel H. Horn sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $40,373.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,993.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 45.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,114,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,240 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,686,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,868,000 after purchasing an additional 336,654 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 73.2% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,240,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,017,000 after purchasing an additional 946,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at approximately $821,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBT traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $20.38. 74,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,723. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.