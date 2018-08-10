$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conduent Inc (CNDT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Conduent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Conduent posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conduent will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conduent.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNDT. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conduent in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Conduent from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Conduent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Conduent by 76.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,038 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the second quarter valued at $1,514,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the first quarter valued at $1,849,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 3.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 30.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,172,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Conduent opened at $19.94 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Conduent has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $21.06.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conduent (CNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.