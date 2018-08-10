$0.20 EPS Expected for GreenSky LLC (GSKY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GreenSky LLC (NASDAQ:GSKY) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.57 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSKY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GreenSky from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GreenSky from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at $27,650,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at $17,912,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at $16,920,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at $7,294,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in GreenSky during the second quarter valued at $7,125,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky opened at $16.86 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $27.01.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

