$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. Mueller Water Products reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MWA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,089. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,870 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

