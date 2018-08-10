-$0.14 EPS Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09).

A number of analysts recently commented on MRNS shares. BidaskClub lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals opened at $5.92 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $227.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.67. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $102,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

