$0.13 EPS Expected for Perry Ellis International, Inc. (PERY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Perry Ellis International’s earnings. Perry Ellis International reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perry Ellis International will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perry Ellis International.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.47 million. Perry Ellis International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

PERY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Perry Ellis International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Sidoti cut shares of Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Ifs Securities cut shares of Perry Ellis International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Perry Ellis International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,514. The company has a market cap of $463.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Perry Ellis International has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $29.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perry Ellis International during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Perry Ellis International during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Perry Ellis International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Perry Ellis International during the second quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Perry Ellis International during the second quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products, accessories, and fragrances. It operates through four segments: Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. It provides men's wear, including career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, and activewear; and womenswear, such as dresses, sportswear, swimwear, and activewear.

