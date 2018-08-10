$0.03 EPS Expected for Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Alamos Gold reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alamos Gold.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 127.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $255,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.83. 1,119,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,749. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.17.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

