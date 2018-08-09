Zynga (ZNGA) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

Media headlines about Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Zynga earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.0253575460952 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Zynga opened at $3.95 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Zynga has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $217.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.62 million. Zynga had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zynga from $4.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush set a $6.00 target price on Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zynga from $4.00 to $4.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,246.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $234,120. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

