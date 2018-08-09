Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) PT Set at CHF 367 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 367 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s current price.

ZURN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 390 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 365 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 305 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 340 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 315 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 324.27.

Shares of VTX ZURN opened at CHF 314.20 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

