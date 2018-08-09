Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Logitech International SA (LOGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,578,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,196 shares during the period. Logitech International makes up 1.0% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $113,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Logitech International traded up $0.56, hitting $46.68, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 4,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,128. Logitech International SA has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $608.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International SA will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LOGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Logitech International to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Logitech International to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,137 shares in the company, valued at $32,516,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

