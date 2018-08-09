Zuora Inc (ZUO) Receives $23.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zuora from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Monday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Monday, May 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Monday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:ZUO traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.20. 1,387,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,935. Zuora has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $51.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.97 million. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at $2,265,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at $2,347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at $2,557,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at $2,755,000. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

